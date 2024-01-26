Republic Day 2024: Will you unfurl or hoist the National Flag today?

On Republic Day, the President unfolds the flag at the top of the pole symbolizing the shift from colonial rule to a democratic republic. In contrast, Independence Day sees the Prime Minister hoisting the flag from the bottom, symbolizing the rise of a new nation and freedom from colonial rule

As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, the significance of the occasion is amplified, commemorating 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. Republic Day festivities in India are renowned for their grandeur, featuring elaborate parades, vibrant state tableaus, and a kaleidoscope of cultural displays. One unique aspect that often goes unnoticed is the meticulous unfurling of the Indian flag during these celebrations, a subtle distinction from the commonly used term 'flag hoisting.'

On this occasion, let's delve into the nuanced yet pivotal differences in the presentation of the national flag on Republic Day and Independence Day in India.

Unfurling vs Hoisting: Understanding the Distinctions

The crux of the disparity lies in the positioning of the flag during these ceremonial events. Unfurling entails revealing a folded or rolled-up flag attached to a rope while hoisting involves raising the flag up a pole using a halyard.

Symbolic Gesture on Republic Day

During Republic Day celebrations, the President of India takes centre stage in unfurling the flag. The tricolour remains closed and secured at the pinnacle of the flagpole. Instead of being pulled up, the President unfolds the flag in a symbolic gesture. Republic Day, which signifies the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950, sees the unfurling of the flag as a poignant symbol, renewing the commitment to the constitutional principles. This act underlines the transition from colonial rule to a sovereign, democratic republic.

Independence Day Flag Hoisting

In contrast, Independence Day features the Prime Minister hoisting the flag from the bottom of the pole. This ceremony often includes a formal event with a military or civilian honour guard participating in the flag-raising while the national anthem plays. The act of hoisting the flag on Independence Day symbolizes the ascent of a new nation, embodying patriotism and the triumph over colonial rule.

Despite the differing methods of execution, both ceremonies play a crucial role in commemorating India's journey towards independence and its evolution into a sovereign nation. As the nation celebrates its 75th Republic Day, the unfurling of the flag stands as a poignant reminder of the constitutional values that guide India's democratic fabric.