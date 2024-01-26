Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE?

    India is all set to celebrate the 75th Republic Day on Friday, January 26, with great enthusiasm. President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag on the Kartavaya Path.  Here's how you can watch the parade live from your home.

    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 7:48 AM IST

    India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day, which commemorates the establishment of the Indian Constitution, on January 26, 2024. There will be spectacular regimental parades on Rajpath in the nation's capital city of Delhi, with the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary groups taking part. The 75th Republic Day festivities in the nation's capital have invited French President Emmanuel Macron to be the Chief Guest. 

    The Republic Day Parade for the year 2024 will be broadcast on Doordarshan TV channel, commencing at 09:00 am IST on January 26, 2024. 

    The official Doordarshan and All India Radio YouTube accounts will stream live footage of the Republic Day Parade in 2024. These networks will also offer real-time interpretations of the Republic Day commentary in sign language.

    One can also stream it online on the Doordarshan Official YouTube Channel or the Press Bureau of India (PBI) website. The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort via Kartavaya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

    In addition, the Indian Army has strengthened security along the Line of Control in Gurez, Bandipora, Jammu, and Kashmir. Snipers are being used, and the newest equipment is being used for night patrols. across addition, before of Republic Day celebrations, security has been bolstered across Odisha, especially in regions impacted by Naxal activity.

    The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path will center around women, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main thematic focuses.

    This year's Republic Day celebrations feature a notable level of female involvement, and one notable feature is the invitation sent out to around 13,000 VIP guests to see the parade. This strategy is in line with the government's Jan Bhagidari goal, which aims to provide individuals from all backgrounds a chance to participate meaningfully in the national holiday.
     

    Video Icon