'Nitish Kumar consumes bhaang & comes to assembly': Rabri Devi's lewd gesture charge against Bihar CM (WATCH)

The Bihar Assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding his resignation.
 

'Nitish Kumar consumes bhaang & comes to assembly': Rabri Devi's lewd gesture charge against Bihar CM (WATCH) shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 3:09 PM IST

The Bihar Assembly witnessed high drama on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding his resignation.

The uproar led to RJD MLAs walking out of the session, alleging that the CM and the ruling NDA had disrespected women, including Rabri Devi.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi hit out at Nitish Kumar, alleging that he disrespects women. "Nitish Kumar consumes 'bhaang' and comes to the Assembly. He disrespects women, including me... He should see the kind of work we did when we were in power. What the people around him say, he speaks the same. His own party members and some BJP leaders are asking him to say such things," she said.

Addressing the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav also said, "Nitish Kumar should resign himself... Even before him, my father (Lalu Yadav) became an MP. He could not have become CM without us giving the 'Samarthan Patra'... He should go to an ashram, as he cannot run the government. What is he doing with the future of 14 crore people? Nitish Kumar's condition is not stable."

'Nitish Kumar consumes bhaang & comes to assembly': Rabri Devi's lewd gesture charge against Bihar CM (WATCH) shk

A political row erupted during the Assembly session on March 7 after Nitish Kumar accused RJD of dynastic politics.

The Bihar CM attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav for appointing his wife, Rabri Devi, as CM when he was jailed in 1997 in connection with the fodder scam.

"You (RJD leaders) are from the party in which a husband made his wife the CM. They (RJD) have made you (women MLAs of RJD) the MLA, but have you done any work for women? How much work have we done for women? Do you people (RJD) understand that? You people are in the party which has done nothing for women," Nitish Kumar had said in the Assembly.

In 1997, Lalu Prasad Yadav made his wife the Chief Minister when he was forced to resign as the CM after an arrest warrant was issued against him in a fodder scam case. 

Also read: Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) accuse Congress of misusing taxpayer money; DCM defends party appointments

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chhattisgarh Kanger Valley: India's new UNESCO heritage claimant with unique biodiversity shk

Chhattisgarh Kanger Valley: India's new UNESCO heritage claimant with unique biodiversity

'Not just my honour but of 1.4 billion Indians': PM Modi after receiving Mauritius' highest honour

'Not just my honour but of 1.4 billion Indians': PM Modi after receiving Mauritius’ highest honour

Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) accuse Congress of misusing taxpayer money; DCM defends party appointments vkp

Karnataka: BJP, JD(S) accuse Congress of misusing taxpayer money; DCM defends party appointments

Protest Tamil Nadu's representation by having children, says Udhayanidhi Stalin anr

Protest Tamil Nadu's representation by having children, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

'I'm a Hindu & don't need certification from BJP': Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal Assembly shk

'I'm a Hindu & don't need certification from BJP': Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal Assembly

Recent Stories

Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today AJR

Emergency numbers you can't ignore: Save THESE on your phone today

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot; skipper Rohit jumps to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph HRD

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot, skipper Rohit moves to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan dmn

"Felt like end of the world": Survivors recount horrific experience of Jaffar Express attack in Pakistan

Affordable White Kurti Suit Ideas for Office Holi Party Under 500 iwh

Stylish & Safe White Kurtis for Holi Under ₹500 for Office

Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications vkp

Fractured sovereignty: Baloch Liberation Army's challenge to Pakistani authority and regional ramifications

Recent Videos

Pakistan Train Hijack: Some Hostages Reach Quetta Safely, Many Still Missing! | Asianet Newsable

Pakistan Train Hijack: Some Hostages Reach Quetta Safely, Many Still Missing! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pakistan Train Siege: How the Hijack Happened? How is Pakistan Responding?

World Pulse | Pakistan Train Siege: How the Hijack Happened? How is Pakistan Responding?

Video Icon
MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

MP Finance Minister Jagdish Devda Offers Prayers Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Shreya Ghoshal BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: 10 Iconic Award-Winning Songs That Made History!

Video Icon
Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Reliance Jio Partners with Starlink After Airtel – What It Means for India’s Internet

Video Icon