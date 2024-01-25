Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Lalla idol sculptor returns from Ayodhya to hero's welcome at Bengaluru airport

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, creator of the iconic Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram temple, received a warm welcome at Bengaluru Airport. Greeted by cheering supporters, he reunited with his family amid a media frenzy. Yogiraj, one of three sculptors chosen for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir idols, successfully navigated the jubilant crowd. The other artisans are Ganesh Bhat from Karnataka and Satyanarayan Pandey from Rajasthan.

    Ram Lalla idol sculptor returns from Ayodhya to hero's welcome at Bengaluru airport vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    Arun Yogiraj, the talented sculptor behind the iconic Ram Lalla idol recently consecrated at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, returned to Bengaluru Airport on Wednesday night, and received a warm welcome from the devotees and supporters. The accomplished sculptor credited with crafting the revered Ram Lalla idol, which now stands in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was greeted with cheers and applause as he arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

    The Mysuru-based sculptor touched down at Terminal 2 (T2) of KIA at 9:30 pm, where a jubilant crowd, including a throng of media personnel, eagerly awaited his arrival. Escorted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Yogiraj emerged from the terminal to a buoyant welcome from his fans and enthusiastic supporters. However, the celebratory atmosphere turned messy when officials pushed back both the media representatives and the public gathered around,

    After successfully navigating the crowd, Yogiraj was reunited with his family, including his wife Vijetha and child, waiting eagerly to welcome him home. As reporters clamoured to secure interviews, city police promptly intervened, ensuring Yogiraj's safe passage away from the tumultuous scene. Arun Yogiraj is one of the three sculptors whose idol is selected to be kept inside the Sanctum Sanctorum of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The other two sculptors are Ganesh Bhat from Karnataka's Udupi and Satyanarayan Pandey from Rajasthan. 

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
