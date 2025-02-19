WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

With the Elimination Chamber around the corner, WWE RAW delivered shocking moments that set the stage for WrestleMania. Here’s what happened on Monday night.

Vaishnav Akash
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

WWE Raw: The road to Wrestlemania has officially begun, with all the matches set for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. This week's RAW set the tone for the next event, which will be taking place in two weeks in Toronto, Canada. For now, we look at the Shocking moments from today's Monday Night event.

#3 Sami Zayn going haywire

In the beginning segment of WWE Raw, Sami Zayn appeared in the ring explaining about his relationship with Kevin Owens and how he felt betrayed after the vicious attack. The wrestler vouched to take revenge in the Elimination Chamber. However, the RAW general manager tried to talk Sami Zayn out of it as he wasn't medically fit. Sami, being Sami, didn't heed the advice, forcing the manager to make the match official.

#2 AJ Styles vs Braun Breaker

After the conclusion of the Dominik Mysterio vs AJ Styles match, Braun Breaker appeared from nowhere in the ring. Braun Breaker attempted a spear on AJ Styles, but Styles dodged, leading Breaker to unintentionally take out Dominik Mysterio instead. AJ Styles then threw Braun Breaker from the ring. Just when Styles went to snatch the Intercontinental title lying in the ring, Breaker aggressively took away his championship. The storyline is being developed for a major feud between the duo.

Also Read: WWE: Three superstars that were shockingly released in January

#1 Seth Rollins advances

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor fought it out for the final spot in the Elimination Chamber match. The fierce in-ring performances by both superstars made the fans appreciate the final segment. Seth Rollins went on to win the hard-fought game and has advanced to the next event. While Finn Balor has suffered another setback, and the question remains around his booking with Wrestle mania just months away. With, the Judgement Day on the cusp of breakup as well, little options remain for the Demon.

