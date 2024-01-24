Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Republic Day 2024: Delhi Metro to commence services at 4 am for Kartavya Path visitors

    To facilitate access to Kartavya Path, individuals with valid e-invitations or e-tickets for the Republic Day ceremony will be issued special coupons upon presenting government-issued identity cards at stations.

    Republic Day 2024: Delhi Metro to commence services at 4 am for Kartavya Path visitors
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    Delhi Metro is gearing up to provide early services at 4 am on Friday, January 26, across all lines in anticipation of the 75th Republic Day ceremony at Kartavya Path. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced this special schedule, allowing the public convenient transportation for the event.

    The train services will commence at 4 am with intervals of 30 minutes until 6 am. Subsequently, the regular timetable will be followed for the remainder of the day. To facilitate access to Kartavya Path, individuals with valid e-invitations or e-tickets for the Republic Day ceremony will be issued special coupons upon presenting government-issued identity cards at stations. These coupons will enable exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations.

    The same coupon will be valid for return journeys from these two stations, streamlining the commute for attendees. Passengers are advised to deboard at Udyog Bhawan for specific enclosures (1 to 9, V1 & V2) and at Central Secretariat for other designated enclosures (10 to 24 and VN). Announcements within the trains will guide passengers to ensure a smooth journey.

    The DMRC clarified that the associated costs for these special event coupons (tickets) would be reimbursed by the Ministry of Defence.

    Notably, the Republic Day celebrations will have French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest, invited by Prime Minister Modi. This marks the sixth occasion of a French leader gracing the prestigious annual event. A French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India's troops and aviators.

    To ensure the safety and security of the anticipated 77,000 invitees at Kartavya Path, Delhi Police have implemented extensive security measures. Approximately 14,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around Kartavya Path, where the parade is scheduled to take place on January 26.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 6:06 PM IST
