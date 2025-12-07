Image Credit : Getty

Dharashiv district has already started experiencing a fall in both maximum and minimum temperatures, leading to an increase in cold weather conditions. Meteorologists expect the minimum temperature to reach around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may settle near 28 degrees. Cloudy skies are likely to persist for the next few days, affecting local agriculture. The weather is expected to support the jowar crop and may help improve yield, but the agriculture department has expressed concern that chickpea crops could face disease-related damage, urging farmers to stay alert.