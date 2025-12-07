A massive fire in Arpora, North Goa, killed 25 and injured 6. PM Narendra Modi spoke to Goa CM Pramod Sawant, assuring full support. An inquiry has been ordered. Eyewitnesses reported a massive explosion, possibly a cylinder blast.

PM Modi Assures Support to Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him regarding the fire incident in Arpora and assured full support to the affected families. Sawant briefed the Prime Minister about the current situation on the ground and the relief measures being undertaken by the state administration.

In a post on X, Goa CM wrote, "The Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, spoke to me regarding the tragic fire incident at Arpora, and I apprised him of the current situation on the ground. The Government of Goa is extending all assistance to the affected families, during this difficult time."

Goa CM also expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora. In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

25 Dead, Cylinder Blast Suspected

A resident said they heard an explosion while heading home and later saw ambulances at the scene after the incident had already occurred. "When I was heading home, I heard an explosion. Later, we saw ambulances arriving at the spot. When we reached the location, we saw that the incident had already occurred," the local said.

A security guard who works at a restaurant near the one where the fire broke out told ANI, "We heard a massive explosion. We later learned that the fire broke out after a cylinder blast."

A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths, out of whom four confirmed to be tourists, 14 were staff members, and the identity of 7 is yet to be established. Six people are injured, and their treatment is going on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.