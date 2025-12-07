Air India and Air India Express are aiding stranded travellers by capping economy fares on domestic flights. They've also waived change/cancellation fees for eligible bookings made by Dec 4 for travel until Dec 15 to provide greater flexibility.

In view of the widespread disruptions that travellers across India are currently experiencing, Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fare Caps and Fee Waivers

According to a statement from the airline, since December 4, both carriers have proactively capped economy-class airfares on non-stop domestic flights to prevent the usual demand-supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems. Both airlines are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 6.

To provide greater flexibility, they have introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings. With this, passengers who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as appropriate) or can cancel their bookings with a full refund (without any cancellation fee applied). This one-time waiver applies to changes or cancellations made by December 8. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply.

Enhanced Customer Support

"Passengers who wish to reschedule or cancel their bookings with the one-time waiver can do so on the 24x7 contact centres of either carrier or through travel agents worldwide. Travellers can also do so through its chatbot, Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345, on the website, in the mobile app, and on Facebook Messenger, a statement said.

"Additionally, to address high call volumes and minimise response times, Air India and Air India Express have deployed additional resources at their 24x7 contact centres. They have shared the contact details of Air India: +91 11 6932 9333 and Air India Express: +91 124 443 5600 / +91 124 693 5600," it added.

Operational Measures and Additional Benefits

Further, they are maximising seat availability across all flights on their expansive networks. Wherever operationally feasible, eligible Economy Class passengers would be upgraded to higher cabins at no additional cost so that every available seat can be utilised to help stranded travellers.

Both carriers are also operating additional flights on key routes to help travellers and their baggage reach their destinations as quickly as possible. They will also offer special discounted fares and benefits on their websites and mobile apps for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces, and their dependents.