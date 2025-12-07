Manipur Police arrested an active UNLF cadre for extortion. Two other cadres from KCP (MFL) and KCP (Taibanganba) were also arrested in separate operations. Additionally, joint security forces seized large quantities of contraband drugs.

Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of UNLF (Koireng) from Minuthong under Imphal police station, who was allegedly involved in extorting money from trucks and vehicles travelling on Imphal-Dimapur road in the name of G5 group, officials said.

According to Manipur Police, Hijam Marjit Singh (alias Dhamen), 51, from Lairikyengbam Leikai Salan Leirak was arrested on December 5 and seized a mobile phone on his person. "He was involved in extortion by serving monetary demands/threats and collecting money from truck drivers and vehicles plying on Imphal-Dimapur Road in the name of G5 in valley area. A mobile phone was seized from him," Manipur Police said.

Other Militant Cadres Arrested

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested arrested an active cadre of KCP (MFL) from Sekmaijin Khoidum under Hiyanglam police station, namely Keisham Thamba Singh from his residence. The 32-year-old alleged member of KCP (MFL) was arrested from his residence in Kakching district on December 5.

On December 4, officials arrested an active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba), identified as Wangkhem Chinglen Singh (29) from Kakching Lamkhai along Indo Burma Sugnu road under Kakching police station. Police seized a mobile phone and a diesel automobile from him.

Major Drug Busts by Security Forces

On Friday night, a joint team of Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles, arrested two people, Rajib Hussain Mazumder, and Sahar Alom Mazumder on NH-37 for allegedly carrying contraband drugs, according to an official statement. The officials seized 5.18 kg of tablets engraved with WY/R, 3 mobile handsets, aadhar card and a car being used for carrying said contraband.

In a similar operation, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Police and CRPF, seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 12.5 crores from a vehicle in Jiribam, Manipur. "The team successfully intercepted a narcotics consignment, leading to the recovery of 50,000 WY/R tablets worth about Rs 12.5 crore, which was being transported in a vehicle. Two individuals in possession of mobile handsets were also apprehended, who were later handed over to Jiribam Police," Assam Rifles said.

Joint Security Operations

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, conducted joint operations in Manipur from November 23 to 28, 2025, according to an official release. (ANI)