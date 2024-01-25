Republic Day 2024: Bharat honours bravehearts who put nation first before everything else

President Droupadi Murmu, as the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces, has approved gallantry awards to 80 personnel, including 12 posthumously, The President also approved 311 defense decorations, including Param Vishisht Seva Medals and Vishisht Seva Medals.

In recognition of extraordinary dedication and bravery for the motherland, President Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces. has approved gallantry awards to 80 personnel, including 12 posthumously, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

See the full list of gallantry award winners below



The gallantry awards include six Kirti Chakras (three posthumous), 16 Shaurya Chakras (two posthumous) and 53 Sena Medals (seven posthumous). One Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) were also part of it. It must be noted that the Kirti Chakra is the second-highest peacetime award followed by the Shaurya Chakra in a series of awards. Ashok Chakra is the highest peacetime award.

The six Kirti Chakras awardees are Major Digvijay Singh from 21 Para (Special Forces), Major Deependra Vikram Basnet of 4 Sikh Regiment and Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav from 21 Mahar Regiment and posthumously to Captain Anshuman Singh from Army Medical Corps (AMC), Havildar Abdul Majid from 9 Para SF and Sepoy Pawan Kumar originally from Grenadiers, attached with the 55 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Besides, President Murmu also approved 84 Mentioned-in-Dispatches to the armed forces personnel, including 10 posthumous.

Of them, 68 are from the Army, including 34 for Operation Rakshak (ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operation in Jammu & Kashmir); 16 for Operation Snow Leopard (in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

Also, seven Mention-in-Dispatches have been awarded for Operation Meghdoot (In Siachen); three for Operation Sahayta; two for Operation Sidhra (counter-terror operation in Sidhra, Jammu); three for Operation Casualty Evacuation; and three for a 'Miscellaneous Operation'.

It also includes 16 from the Indian Air Force -- 15 for Operation Kaveri -- and one for a miscellaneous operation. Operation Kaveri was launched to evacuate Indian citizens and foreign nationals from the Sudan conflict zone in April last year.

Mention in Dispatches is an acknowledgement of a brave or meritorious act for which a certificate is given. Also, the President approved 311 defence decorations for the Armed Forces and other personnel in recognition of their devotion to duty.

These included 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSM), four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSM), two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM), 59 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM), 10 Yudh Seva Medals (YSM), eight Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 38 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 10 Nau Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), five Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 130 Vishisht Seva Medals.

For the Coast Guard, the President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) was bestowed on Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) was awarded to Comdt Sunil Dutt and Comdt (JG) Saurabh. The Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service) was approved for three personnel -- DIG Anil Kumar Parayil, DIG Jamal Taha and Dipak Roy.