Republic Day 2024: Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah border resonates with nationalistic zeal (WATCH)

In celebration of India's 75th Republic Day, the majestic Beating Retreat ceremony unfolded at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar. This annual military spectacle, rooted in the 17th century, not only holds historical importance but also serves as a poignant prelude to the grand Republic Day festivities at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on January 29.

The Beating Retreat ceremony carries deep symbolic significance, encapsulating the spirit of tradition and honor. Its roots dating back centuries, this event creates a harmonious transition from the Republic Day celebrations at Vijay Chowk to the serene environs of the Attari-Wagah border.

This year's Republic Day parade stood as an emblematic moment, featuring over 100 women artists leading the procession down the Kartavya Path. Displaying the strength of 'Nari Shakti' (women power), the parade showcased all-women contingents, underlining their pivotal role in India's diverse cultural tapestry.

The parade unfolded with a musical extravaganza led by a band comprising 112 female artists. Playing traditional Indian folk and tribal instruments like Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, Dhol, and Dollu Kunitha, they echoed the rich musical heritage to the tunes of Raga Revati from Carnatic music.

Adding an international flair to the celebrations, French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion as the chief guest. In a notable post on social media, he expressed gratitude, calling it "a great honor for France." Macron joined a select group of global leaders who have attended India's Republic Day celebrations over the decades.

President Macron extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on Republic Day. In a post on 'X,' he conveyed his pride and happiness in celebrating this momentous day and highlighted the strong bond shared between France and India.

During extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi in Jaipur, President Macron underscored the exceptional partnership between India and France. This collaboration was visually represented in the Republic Day parade by a 95-member marching contingent and a 30-member band from France.

The inclusion of a French contingent in the Republic Day parade not only added an international touch but also symbolized the collaborative spirit and shared values between India and France on this momentous occasion.