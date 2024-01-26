Macron's India visit puts defence roadmap in spotlight: Key collaborations discussed; check details

This strategic collaboration is poised to build a robust defence supply chain, not only meeting the defence needs of both nations but also contributing to security partnerships with other countries.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday (January 26) provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India. Macron, the chief guest for 75th Republic Day celebrations, received a unique reception in Jaipur from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kwatra highlighted key diplomatic discussions, shedding light on crucial aspects of Macron's visit.

One of the focal points of the discussions involved the development of a comprehensive defence roadmap between India and France. Emphasizing cooperation within the defence-industrial sector, the roadmap aims at identifying opportunities through co-designing, co-development, and co-production.

Bilateral collaborations and announcements:

During Macron's visit, the foreign ministers engaged in discussions, reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France. Collaborative efforts were highlighted, including the establishment of the Indian consulate in Marseille and the French bureau in Hyderabad, both now fully operational.

Notable announcements involved the creation of a solar academy in Senegal under the International Solar Alliance's Star Sea program and mutual support in international forums.

Key agreements and designation of 2026:

Key agreements between India and France were outlined, encompassing defence industrial cooperation, defence space partnership, satellite launches, healthcare cooperation, education, training, and research.

The year 2026 was designated as the India-France Year of Innovation, reflecting collaborative efforts across various fields.

Addressing key concerns:

Responding to concerns about the Indian government issuing a notice to French journalist Vanessa Dougnac, Kwatra clarified that the matter's focus is on compliance with rules and regulations. He emphasized that individuals should adhere to the established norms, and the government's concern lies primarily in ensuring compliance.

The notice to Dougnac raised questions about her Overseas Citizen of India card due to perceived biases in her journalistic work, prompting her to assert her love and respect for India while denying engagement in prejudicial acts against Indian interests.