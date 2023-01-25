Republic Day 2023: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, urges people to plan travel ahead of time; read here

Republic Day 2023: The Delhi Traffic Police department released a traffic advisory on Wednesday ahead of the Republic Day parade. According to the advisory, the parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort.

India is all set to celebrate the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Ahead of the celebration, the Delhi Traffic Police department released a traffic advisory on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort. Additionally, it will pass through Dutsepath, Subhash Chandra Bose Golchakkar, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg before ending at the Red Fort. Following the Republic Day parade and functions related to it, elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been implemented along the route.

From 6:00 pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, until the Republic Day Parade concludes, no traffic will be allowed from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. Also, from 10:00 pm on Wednesday, there will be no cross-traffic on Kartavyapath at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road until the parade concludes, the notice added.

The document added that the India Gate C-Hexagon would be closed to traffic from 9:15 am on January 26, 2023, until the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10:30 am, traffic will be restricted on both Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg. The traffic department has advised commuters to plan their travel ahead of time and travel alternate routes to avoid delays.

Republic Day 20203: know alternate routes

1) Passengers travelling from South Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station can take Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road to Paharganj or Minto Road and Bhavabhuti Marg to Ajmeri Gate.

2) Take the following routes from the north-south corridor: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Raj Ghat-Ring Road. People can also travel from Madrasa, Lodhi Road T-Point to Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road-Park Street, or Mandir Marg.

3) People travelling from East Delhi can reach New Delhi Railway Station by taking Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Jhandewalan Golchakkar, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, and Paharganj Bridge.

4) From the East-West corridor: Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Marg-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simo Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande Mataram Marg.

5) To get to Old Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi, take the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Raj Ghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chatta Rail, and Kauria Bridge routes.

Bus services will also be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Kamla Market, Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj), Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Tis Hazari Court, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Marg), Mori Gate, and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, according to the advisory.

