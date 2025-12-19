Former UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar supports the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, lauding its use of Indian language words. He urged pride in Indian roots and languages, highlighting the UGC's efforts to promote them in higher education.

Embracing Indian Roots and Language

Expressing happiness that Indian words are incorporated and highlighted in the system, he said, "It's important for us to take pride in our Indian roots and languages. I am happy that Indian words are used in this new system" He mentioned that the UGC is continuing its efforts to prioritise the Indian language medium in higher education.

"We are working on giving importance to the Indian language medium even in higher education. UGC is working on developing digital resources and writing new textbooks in Indian languages.", says Kumar.

Additionally, he noted that Indians should take pride in naming the new regulatory system using familiar Indian words like "Bharat" and "Vikas," noting that Bharat is in the constitution and Vikas is a common name, and that Indian languages are interconnected. "As an Indian, all of us should take pride in naming the new regulatory system using Indian words. Most of these words are familiar across the country... Bharat is there in our Constitution... Vikas is a common name nationwide. All our Indian languages are in some way or another linked to each other."

About the New Education Bill

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill was proposed to overhaul India's higher education regulatory framework by establishing a single, unified umbrella body. It includes the formation of three councils to streamline decisions and maintain academic standards: Regulatory, Accreditation and Standards. (ANI)