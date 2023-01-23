Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: Food items, car keys, bags, coin & more; things you SHOULD NOT carry to parade

    The Delhi Police have shared an elaborate list of items that will be prohibited at the Republic Day Parade 2023. Visitors will not be allowed to carry any food items, bags, pens, or coins. Other objects like car keys, water bottles, cameras, and binoculars will also be prohibited among other things.

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 1:14 PM IST

    India will observe its 74th Republic Day this year on January 26. On Delhi's Kartavya Path, members of the armed forces, Delhi police officers, and others are practising for the march. The Kartavya Path parade will have a full dress rehearsal today, January 23, as part of the preparations for the Republic Day 2023 event, for which the security forces have been stepped up in numerous areas of Delhi.

    Important instructions from the Delhi Police have been shared with everyone going to the Kartavya Path on January 6 to see the Republic Day Parade. A list of goods that won't be allowed at the event has been published by the Delhi Police and includes sharp objects like knives, food, bags, money, pencils, umbrellas, and cameras.

    Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Airspace curbs in national capital for 8 days, scheduled flights won't be affected

    "Please follow the instructions carefully so as to avoid any inconvenience," the Delhi Police said in a tweet on Sunday.

    Here is a list of things that are strictly prohibited from the Republic Day parade:

    • Eatables/food items.
    • Camera, binoculars, handycams
    • Bag, briefcase, pen.

    Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Over 45,000 spectators to watch parade, Egyptian contingent to march at Kartavya Path

    • Inflammable items.
    • Coins.
    • Arms and Ammunition, Fireworks, Crackers, Explosive.
    • Cigarettes, Bidies, Lighter, Match Box, Laser Lights.
    • Dagger, Sword. Cutting, Sharp Pointed, Edged Material, Screw Drivers.

    Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    • Cans, Pouch, Umbrella.
    • Replica Fire Arms/Toy Gun.

    Meanwhile, visitors should keep in mind that the QR code on ticket passes will be scanned to confirm that the bearer is in possession of a valid ticket or pass. To assist the tourists, help desks have been put up at various locations and visitors can park their vehicle on either side of Kartavya Path, at Palika parking and Connaught Place on the north, and at JLN stadium on the south.

    Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Parade invitees, e-ticket holders can avail free metro ride on Jan 26

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
