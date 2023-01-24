Republic Day 2023: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Celebrated on 26 January annually, Republic Day marks the coming into effect of the Constitution of India, which took place in 1950. Here are wishes, messages, quotes and images to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Republic Day 2023:



Republic Day, which is observed on January 26 each year, commemorates the promulgation of the Indian Constitution in 1950. Celebrating the Indian Constitution, the occasion witnesses the citizens indulging in the celebrations at the national capital with much fervour. One of the most eagerly awaited events at the Rajpath in New Delhi is the Republic Day parade. The military parade honours those who have decided to protect the country by risking their life by showcasing the ferocity of the Indian military. The President of India, who serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, salutes on this significant event. The Padma Awards are presented annually by the President to citizens who have made significant contributions to the growth and improvement of their country.

Republic Day 2023 wishes 1. Sacrificing life for the nation is laudable. We all should respect and pay tribute to our real heroes. Happy Republic Day!

2. This Republic Day lets us work towards building a strong and developed nation. Let the world look up to us for our strengths. Happy Republic Day.

3. Republic Day celebrates solidarity and encourages everyone to spread peace throughout the country. Without caste or creed, let’s come together to serve humanity.

4. To the heroes of the Nation, and to the people of the nation, wishing you all a Happy Republic Day!



5. Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day!

6. As we celebrate our independence, let us free or minds from deleterious thoughts. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

7. With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!

8. East or West, India is the best, let us strive to make it even better. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

9. Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!

10. Take pride that you live in a country that has such a diverse glorious history and rich heritage. Happy Republic Day 2023.

Republic Day 2023 messages 1. Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let's salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

2. May our tricolour always fly high. Let's take a moment to salute the pillars of our great Indian constitution -- justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. Have a happy Republic Day.

3. You should always be proud that you are Indian because not everyone gets the honour and privilege of being born in this amazing country. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day!

4. Some people like Sunday, some like Monday, but I only like one day, and that’s Republic Day. I wish you all a very happy Republic Day images 2023!

5. You should be proud to be an Indian, because people who are born in this great country are lucky. Happy Republic Day in 2023!