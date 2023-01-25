Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch President Murmu's address to nation today?

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of India’s 74th Republic Day. The address will take place today, January 25, at 7 pm. This will be President Murmu’s first Republic Day address and her second address to the nation since taking office in July 2022.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on Wednesday on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The address will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.

On July 25, 2022, President Murmu wrote history by becoming the first tribal woman to hold the highest constitutional position in India. Last year, on the eve of Independence Day, President Murmu, India's second female president, gave a lengthy address.

She had given her opinion on the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign of the national government and praised India's efforts in the battle against the COVID epidemic. Additionally, President Murmu discussed the gender gap in India.

President Murmu is a living example of women's empowerment, and her speech to the nation will significantly inspire millions of girls. One of India's most serious events is the President's speech. It inspires the populace and draws attention to the nation's advancement. In her speech on Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu is also anticipated to cite a few of the commendable accomplishments of the Narendra Modi-led NDA administration.

In addition to the traditional march past at Kartavya Path featuring a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces, Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk, and PM's NCC rally, Republic Day celebrations will also feature tableaux displays by the States and Central Ministries/Departments, cultural performances by children, acrobatic motorcycle rides, and a fly-past.

