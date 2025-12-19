J&K LG Manoj Sinha chaired a UT-level security conference in Jammu, advocating for a 'whole-of-government' approach to counter terrorism. He called for neutralizing all terrorists and their supporters and adopting proactive, AI-based strategies.

JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired the UT-level Conference on the lines of the DGPs/IGPs conference in Jammu on Friday. In his address, the Lieutenant Governor said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the UT-level security conference will serve as a hub for deliberation and collaboration to develop a whole-of-government approach to counter terrorism in all its forms.

He also noted that during DGPs/IGPs conference in Raipur this year, threadbare discussions were held on the theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', reflecting the Government of India's commitment to transform policing institutions to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Coordinated Action to Eradicate Terror Ecosystem

Moreover, the Lieutenant Governor underlined the need for coordinated action against the terrorists, enablers and ideologues to eradicate the ecosystem and the haven. "The real security gains since 2019 must be defended, and every single terrorist and their supporter operating in the valley, forest, hills or village must be neutralised," Sinha said.

Strengthened Security Grid

Further in his address, Sinha highlighted the collaborative efforts of the J&K Police, the Army, Intelligence agencies, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) over the past 6 years, which have strengthened the security grid, leading to a significant decline in terrorist violence, the number of active terrorists, and recruitment. "Armed terrorists and their supporters, OGWs and those elements intimidating the common citizen should be treated equally. We must ensure they pay a very heavy price for their action," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Tackling Evolving Threats with New Strategies

The Lieutenant Governor also discussed strategies to tackle evolving threats, enhance intelligence capabilities, and build a next-level security grid for new-age security challenges. "The landscape of security threats has undergone a profound change in recent years. We need to shift from reactive to proactive security strategies and use sophisticated tools like AI to counter terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation, and narco-terrorism threats," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Senior officials from the J&K Police, Intelligence, Civil Administration, and CAPFs attended the one-day UT-level security conference. (ANI)