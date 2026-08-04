Uttarakhand recorded a sharp rise in pilgrim arrivals in 2026 as Char Dham, Kainchi Dham, Adi Kailash and other temples welcomed record devotees, strengthening the state's vision of becoming a global spiritual tourism hub.

There is a new trend of religious tourism in Uttarakhand as a number of pilgrims have thronged to temples in the state in record numbers in 2026. According to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is following the vision set by PM Narendra Modi of making Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of the world along with conservation of ancient temples in the state.

Growing Number of Pilgrims at Major Temples

As per figures released by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, several important temples have shown impressive growth in terms of the number of devotees coming to them in the first half of 2026. While Jageshwar Dham in Almora and Triyuginarayan Temple in Rudraprayag have seen nearly twice the number of visitors compared to last year, Purnagiri Dham in Champawat has seen an impressive jump, while Dhari Devi Temple in Srinagar has seen its number almost double.The constant rise in the number of pilgrims signifies increasing interest in spiritual places of Uttarakhand among devotees across the country.

Temple Developments and Improved Connectivity

According to Chief Minister Dhami, the government plans to enhance Manaskhand Mandirmala Mission in order to conserve and develop the temples in the region of Kumaon, just like the Kedarkhand mission. Improved road connectivity and other facilities for transport, accommodation and tourists are also priorities in the list of objectives of the government. The religious places have been made part of the tour packages in order to ensure that the visitors face fewer hardships.

Char Dham Yatra Makes Further Records

Char Dham Yatra has maintained its record in the year 2026. In the first 105 days of this pilgrimage season, about 4.58 million people visited Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, which makes this season of pilgrim very successful in the recent past. In particular, about 1.55 million pilgrims visited Badrinath Dham in the first 100 days of this season, which is much higher than last year's number. Yamunotri has set new record in terms of seasonal footfall despite its difficult treacherous path.

Adi Kailash and Kainchi Dham Show Explosive Growth

The Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh is one of the rapidly growing religious destinations in Uttarakhand. In just two months, there have been more than 52,000 pilgrims to the site, representing a sharp growth trend from earlier years. On the other hand, the Kainchi Dham linked to Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj has also shown record growth in the number of people visiting it. The number of pilgrims visiting the temple between January and June is estimated to be more than 2.43 million, with June being the busiest month for the site.

Religious Tourism Fuels Uttarakhand Growth

The continued growth in the number of pilgrims visiting religious sites indicates that Uttarakhand is becoming a famous spiritual tourism destination in India. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including improved tourist infrastructure, better tourist facilities, and temple construction projects.