Continuous heavy rainfall and landslides in Rajouri's Manjakote have caused extensive damage to roads and infrastructure. The disruption has severely affected connectivity, forcing schools in the area to switch to online classes for students and staff.

Continuous heavy rainfall and landslides over the past 20 days have caused extensive damage to roads, public infrastructure, and residential properties at Manjakote's Ghambir Mughlan of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, severely disrupting normal life and road connectivity from Manjakote to Thanamandi The Public Works Department (PWD) has been carrying out restoration work with JCB machines, but continuous rainfall and fresh landslides are repeatedly blocking the route.

Schools Forced to Switch to Online Classes

Government Higher Secondary School Headmaster Mohd Azad told ANI, "...There are many potholes on the way to school, and the road has also been damaged. We request the administration to repair this road, as it is a lot of trouble for the children... How will we make this work if there is no road?.. The water in the drains has overflowed. Therefore, the children and staff can't function in a school in this area..."

Vice Principal Abdul Qauoom Khan said that many areas have been flooded and are forcing the authorities to go for online classes. "...I would like to inform that it has been 15-20 days since the rains started and this area has suffered the most. The water has overflowed in many places. It is so difficult for the children that they cannot reach the school. It is also so difficult for the staff... We are facing a lot of difficulties... We are giving online classes to the students as allotted to the concerned teachers as per the timetable," he told ANI.

Physical Education Teacher Zakir Hussain Khan requested the administration to repair the road leading upto the school after it was damaged due to the rain. "...The road is in such bad condition... This is a hilly area and a sliding area...The wall below the school and about 1-2 rooms is not secure anymore. The road that was behind the bathroom down below has been damaged... We want to request the administration that work should be done for road connectivity in our area..." (ANI)