Overnight downpour has swollen the Kamwari River, leading to a dramatic incident in Shelar village. A parked 10-seater mini van was washed into the riverbed as authorities monitor rising water levels.

Heavy overnight rainfall in Bhiwandi has pushed the Kamwari River to its full capacity, triggering a dramatic incident in which a parked 10-seater mini van was swept away into the riverbed near Shelar village. The strong current proved too powerful for the stationary vehicle, which was parked on the ghat close to the water's edge.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday when the river, fed by relentless downpour, began to swell rapidly. Local residents said the water level rose within minutes, catching many off guard. The 10-seater mini van, which had been parked overnight, was seen being dragged by the force of the water as the current intensified.

A video of the entire episode has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the vehicle slowly losing grip on the ghat before being pulled into the churning river. The clip has sparked widespread concern about the safety of vehicles and people near the riverbanks during the monsoon season.

No casualties have been reported so far. Officials confirmed that the mini van was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The owner of the vehicle is yet to be identified. Police have reached the spot and are investigating how the vehicle came to be parked so close to the river.

The Kamwari River has a history of flooding during heavy rains. The river originates in the surrounding hills and flows through several low-lying areas of Bhiwandi. When rainfall is continuous, the river overflows its banks, posing a threat to nearby settlements and vehicles parked along its course.

Viral video captures the moment the mini van was dragged into the swollen river

The video, which has been shared thousands of times, shows the 10-seater mini van being slowly pulled into the riverbed as onlookers watch helplessly from a distance. The clarity of the footage has made it a talking point on social media, with users expressing shock at the sheer force of the water. Some have criticised the local administration for not issuing timely warnings about the rising water levels.

Municipal officials have clarified that warning signs are usually posted along the ghats during the monsoon. However, they admitted that the sudden spike in water levels overnight took everyone by surprise. The India Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rain for the region, but the intensity exceeded expectations.

Fire brigade and disaster response teams were deployed to the area after the incident. They conducted a search along the river to ensure no one was trapped inside the vehicle. The mini van was later located some distance downstream, partially submerged and beyond immediate recovery. Plans are being made to retrieve it once the water recedes.

Local residents have expressed concern over the rising river levels. Many said they had seen the river surge past its normal limits in the past, but this was the first time they had witnessed a vehicle being swept away. Some families living close to the banks have moved to safer locations as a precaution.

Bhiwandi has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Schools in the region have been closed as a precautionary measure. The district administration has issued an advisory urging people to avoid venturing near the river and to park vehicles away from the ghats.

The Kamwari River continues to flow at full capacity. Officials are monitoring the situation closely and have set up control rooms to respond to emergencies. Additional police personnel have been deployed to prevent people from gathering near the riverbanks.