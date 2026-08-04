Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya reports 35 positive cases and 22 deaths from the Chandipura virus. Seven patients are in ICU. The state has ramped up surveillance and is treating patients symptomatically due to a lack of a specific cure.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said that 35 people have tested positive for Chandipura virus out of 184 patients, including suspected cases, who underwent blood tests.

Speaking on Monday, Pansheriya said that 22 patients have died so far, while seven others are currently undergoing treatment in ICUs with ventilator and oxygen support under the supervision of super-specialist doctors. The state health department has intensified surveillance and testing efforts across affected areas and is working to identify and isolate suspected cases.

Outbreak Statistics and Surveillance

"In Gujarat, we conducted blood tests on 184 patients, including suspected cases. Of these, 35 tested positive for the Chandipura virus. Currently, seven patients are being treated in the ICU with ventilators and oxygen, under the supervision of super-specialist doctors. Sadly, 22 patients have died so far, and we express our condolences," Pansheriya said.

"Our team is working to reach as many villages as possible. Super-specialist doctors and our health team conduct tests in all areas where patients are found and also test others and family members. However, no other patient has been found in the same area yet. Therefore, finding and researching the case has become very difficult. A sandfly, an insect or fly, is found everywhere. Chandipura virus disease is caused by its bite," he said.

Treatment Protocols and Public Advisory

Pansheriya further mentioned that health authorities held discussions with doctors across Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and civil hospitals in Gujarat regarding patient management and treatment protocols.

The Minister noted that there is currently no specific medicine or definitive cure for the Chandipura virus, adding that patients are being treated based on their symptoms. "Today, our team in Gandhinagar is in discussions with doctors at all PHCs, CHCs, and civil hospitals across Gujarat regarding treatment, and we hope that not a single patient will die in the hospital right now. Our team and our doctors are working tirelessly. There is no definitive cure. There is no medicine, and no treatment. Doctors are treating it based on symptoms," he added.

Pansheriya also appealed to citizens to remain cautious and stay away from rumours. He stated that cracks in mud houses or clay walls should be repaired immediately. Additionally, if children show symptoms like fever, vomiting, convulsions, or any other serious signs, they should contact the nearest government district hospital without wasting any time. He requested citizens to cooperate with the health department teams and disregard rumours.

State's Response and Virus Information

The state government's health system remains fully prepared and active whenever symptoms of the Chandipura virus appear in children under 15 years of age in Gujarat. Under the direct guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the health department is continuously monitoring the Chandipura virus situation across the state, and all necessary precautionary steps are being taken.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Chandipura virus is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks of AES in western, central and southern parts of India, especially during the monsoon season. It is transmitted by vectors such as sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks. Phlebotomus papatasi (a sandfly) is reported to be the vector of CHPV disease in Gujarat. (ANI)