Bollywood star John Abraham visited Shillong, praising its natural beauty and musical talent. He also announced his upcoming action-thriller 'Force 3', which will see him reprise his role alongside newcomer Harshvardhan Rane, set for a 2027 release.

Bollywood star and Northeast United FC (NEUFC) owner John Abraham visited Shillong on Friday, exploring the iconic Ward's Lake. During his visit, John interacted with locals and engaged with key tourism stakeholders, highlighting the importance of promoting Meghalaya's rich natural beauty, heritage, and tourism potential.

John also watched a special performance by artists from the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme (CM-MGMP). Following the showcase, he interacted with the performers and lauded their exceptional talent, describing the experience as unique, refreshing, and deeply memorable.

Praising Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, John Abraham noted that the state government is providing excellent opportunities for musicians to showcase their talent and earn a livelihood. He said, "This is my first visit here, but believe me, I will soon return during my personal time to fully enjoy this beautiful place."

John Abraham on Upcoming Film 'Force 3'

Meanwhile, on the film front, John will be next seen in 'Force 3'. The film, which also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala, is an action-thriller. It is directed by Bhav Dhulia and aims to build on the gritty legacy of the series.

Backed by John Abraham's JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar's Karolina Corporation, 'Force 3' marks a significant addition to the franchise with Harshvardhan Rane joining the cast.While John Abraham reprises his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, Rane's character details remain under wraps.

Speaking about the film, John earlier said, "Force has always been a franchise I've believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we're taking that legacy forward in a big way. I'm also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space."

The film is written by Simaab Hashmi, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027. (ANI)