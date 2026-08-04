A Surat traffic police officer is being hailed as a real-life hero after his quick thinking and timely CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) helped save the life of a middle-aged man who suddenly collapsed on a busy road.

A Surat traffic police officer is being hailed as a real-life hero after his quick thinking and timely CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) helped save the life of a middle-aged man who suddenly collapsed on a busy road. A video capturing the dramatic rescue has since gone viral on social media, earning widespread praise for the officer's presence of mind.

According to officials, the man was walking when he suddenly felt dizzy, lost consciousness and collapsed on the roadside. Traffic constable Paresh Mali, who was on duty nearby, immediately rushed to his aid. He promptly alerted the police control room and called for an ambulance.

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However, realising that every second was critical and waiting for medical assistance could prove fatal, Mali sprang into action. Drawing on the CPR training he had received, the traffic cop began administering chest compressions to the unconscious man on the roadside.

After sustained CPR, the man gradually regained consciousness.

An ambulance arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. Medical personnel examined the man and confirmed that his condition was stable. He was later safely reunited with his family.

The incident, captured on video and shared online, has won admiration from social media users, with many applauding the traffic cop's life-saving intervention and highlighting the importance of CPR training in emergencies.