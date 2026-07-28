The Uttarakhand government has stepped up efforts to fast-track key development projects in Champawat, with senior officials reviewing the implementation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's announcements.

The gathering concentrated on the projected Goljyu Corridor, the Jim Corbett Heritage Trail, and other infrastructure projects aimed at increasing tourism, safeguarding cultural heritage, and enhancing public amenities in the region.

Review Meeting focuses on CM announcements.

Champawat District Magistrate Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu presided over a detailed assessment meeting to analyse the status of projects declared by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Officials from numerous agencies were urged to expedite execution and ensure timely completion of development projects.

The administration examined outstanding projects, monitored implementation timetables, and requested that departments remove obstacles that were delaying public welfare efforts. The goal is to guarantee that flagship initiatives generate concrete benefits for communities while also increasing Champawat's tourism potential.

Goljyu Corridor Project Receives Priority

One of the primary projects considered during the summit was the proposed Goljyu Corridor, which seeks to enhance infrastructure surrounding the venerated Goljyu Devta shrine. The project is planned to improve pilgrim and tourist facilities by increasing connectivity, beautification, and visitor amenities.

Officials were directed to speed planning, fulfil technical formalities, and cooperate with appropriate departments so that work could commence without further delay. The corridor is intended to boost religious tourism while maintaining the region's cultural uniqueness.

Jim Corbett Heritage Trail to Increase Tourism

The assessment also discussed developments on the Jim Corbett Heritage Trail, an ambitious tourist program aimed at highlighting locations linked with famed hunter-turned-conservationist Jim Corbett. The project aims to connect key heritage sites in Champawat and surrounding regions, promoting eco-tourism and developing new livelihood options for local residents.

Officials hope that the historic path would attract wildlife enthusiasts, history buffs, and adventure travellers while highlighting Uttarakhand's rich biodiversity and conservation legacy.

Focus on Infrastructure and Public Welfare.

Aside from tourist projects, the administration examined road connections, public infrastructure, and other development initiatives proposed by the Chief Minister. Departments were instructed to maintain quality standards, increase coordination, and finish tasks by the specified timelines.

Officials underlined that the prompt completion of these projects will improve public services, create jobs, and contribute to the district's economic growth.

The government seeks sustainable growth.

The Uttarakhand government is marketing Champawat as a significant religious, cultural, and eco-tourism destination. With initiatives like the Goljyu Corridor and Jim Corbett history Trail moving forward, the administration hopes to promote long-term tourist prospects while maintaining the district's natural and cultural history.

Authorities are confident that an emphasis on infrastructure, tourism, and public welfare would expedite Champawat's growth and improve the quality of life for locals.

Delhi Govt Proposes Higher Grants for Kanwar Camps

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has decided to substantially increase financial assistance for Kanwar Yatra camps in view of the rising number of pilgrims, inflation and the growing cost of organising camps. Under the revised proposal, large registered Kanwar committees will be eligible to receive grants of up to ₹15 lakh, an increase from the previous ceiling, allowing organisers to provide improved amenities for devotees.

Free Electricity Benefit to Continue

In another major relief, the government has confirmed that registered Kanwar camps will continue receiving 1,200 units of free electricity during the pilgrimage. Officials said uninterrupted power supply is essential for lighting, drinking water facilities, cooling arrangements, public address systems and medical services at the camps. The government believes the measure will help organisers manage expenses while ensuring better services for pilgrims.

Focus on Transparency and Better Facilities

The Delhi government has also retained the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for disbursing financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of registered Kanwar committees. The mechanism is intended to eliminate middlemen, improve transparency and ensure government funds reach organisers without delays.

Authorities have also laid down mandatory standards for camp infrastructure, including waterproof tents, sanitation facilities, CCTV surveillance, fire safety equipment and medical support. A single-window clearance system has been introduced to speed up approvals and reduce paperwork for organisers.

Preparations in Full Swing

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is committed to making the Kanwar Yatra safe, smooth and well-organised. Along with enhanced financial assistance, departments have been directed to ensure round-the-clock availability of sanitation, drinking water, healthcare, security and traffic management across major Kanwar routes in Delhi.

With thousands of devotees expected to pass through the capital, the administration has intensified preparations, coordinating with civic agencies, Delhi Police and other departments to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage. Officials believe the increased financial support will enable Kanwar committees to offer better facilities and improve the overall experience for devotees during this year's yatra.