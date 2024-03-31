Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From Kejriwal’s release to EC ensuring level-playing field: 5 BIG demands of INDIA bloc

    The Opposition INDIA bloc on Sunday urged the Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that despite the BJP creating ”undemocratic obstacles”, the alliance is committed to fight, win and save the country’s democracy. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra read out the demands of the opposition alliance at the ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ at the Ramlila ground.

    Release of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren to EC ensuring level-playing field: 5 BIG demands of INDIA bloc (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday announced five demands of the INDIA Opposition bloc which includes immediate release of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

    Addressing the INDIA rally in Ramlila Maida, Delhi, the Congress leader said, "The INDIA Alliance has five demands. First, equal opportunities in the Lok Sabha elections should be guaranteed by the Election Commission. Second, the ED, CBI, and IT should cease their aggressive tactics against the Opposition, as directed by the ECI. Third, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren ought to be freed right now. Fourth, there should be an end to efforts to financially undermine the opposition. Fifth, the formation of a SIT to look into the money the BJP raised through electoral bonds is necessary."

    Also Read | 'Country will burn if BJP wins 'match-fixed' Lok Sabha Elections': Rahul Gandhi at INDIA Bloc rally (WATCH)

    Taking a dig at the BJP, she said, "I think that they (BJP) are trapped in illusion. I want to remind them of a thousand-year-old tale and its message. When Lord Ram was fighting for the truth, He did not have power or resources, He did not even have a chariot. Ravan had a chariot, resources, an army and gold. Lord Ram had the truth, hope, faith, modesty, patience and courage..."

    "I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram’s life is that power is not permanent… and arrogance gets shattered,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

    Last month, the Supreme Court annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violates the Constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.

    Also Read | 'Kejriwal was freedom fighter during Independence struggle': Sunita trolled for calling him 'Shaheed' (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 4:59 PM IST
