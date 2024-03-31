Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Country will burn if BJP wins 'match-fixed' Lok Sabha Elections': Rahul Gandhi at INDIA Bloc rally (WATCH)

    Addressing the mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the BJP is doing match-fixing by 'choosing umpires' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He said arresting ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is part of BJP's match-fixing.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the BJP on Sunday, claiming that the party's "400 paar slogan is not possible without match-fixing". He added that the Prime Minister chose "umpires" to go "400 paar".

    He made the remarks while addressing the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally in Delhi called by top leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection to a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

    At the gathering in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the Congress leader declared, "They (BJP) cannot win more than 180 seats without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurizing the press."

    Also Read | 'Kejriwal was freedom fighter during Independence struggle': Sunita trolled for calling him 'Shaheed' (WATCH)

    "Today's events are IPL matches. In cricket, match-fixing occurs when captains are intimidated, players are purchased, and umpires are put under pressure to win. The Lok Sabha elections are coming up, and Prime Minister Modi selected the umpires. Before the game, two of our players were taken into custody," Rahul Gandhi stated.

    "Congress is the biggest opposition party and all our bank accounts have been closed in the middle of elections. We have to run campaigns, send workers to states, put up posters, but all our bank accounts have been closed. What kind of election is this?" he questioned.

    Also Read | 'INDIA Bloc to fulfill 6 guarantees if voted to power': Wife Sunita reads Kejriwal's message from jail (WATCH)

    In addition, the Congress leader asserted that "the Prime Minister and three to four crony capitalists were doing match-fixing to snatch the Constitution from the poor."

    Many opposition figures came together for the demonstration on Sunday. The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and others were also present.

