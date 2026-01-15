A 103-year-old woman in Nagpur shocked relatives after being presumed dead and prepared for cremation. Just before the rites, she moved her toes and began breathing, turning mourning into celebration as her birthday coincided with the revival.

A 103-year-old woman in Nagpur’s Ramtek created shock and disbelief when she was found alive moments before her cremation. The centenarian, Gangabai Savji Sakhare, had been bedridden for two months and was believed to have passed away on Monday evening after showing no movement.

Her family, convinced she was no more, began funeral preparations. Relatives dressed her in new clothes, tied her hands and feet, and placed cotton in her nostrils as per tradition. A canopy was erected outside the house, chairs arranged, and material for cremation brought in. A hearse was booked, and messages of her death circulated on social media, drawing relatives from nearby areas.

Grandson Rakesh Sakhare told reporters that the family was certain she had died. “Her body was not moving at all,” he said. However, around 7 pm, he noticed faint movement in her toes. Alarmed, the family removed the cotton plugs, and Gangabai took a deep breath, confirming she was alive.

“I noticed her feet moving and shouted for help. When we removed the cotton from her nose, she started breathing heavily,” Rakesh recalled.

The shocking turn of events left relatives and neighbours stunned. The hearse was cancelled, the canopy dismantled, and guests informed that the great grandmother was alive. Neighbours described her survival as a “living miracle” as word spread quickly through the locality.

Interestingly, January 13 marked Gangabai’s birthday. What began as a day of mourning transformed into celebration. “This incident has given her a new lease of life. We will now celebrate her birthday this evening,” Rakesh said.

Gangabai currently resides with her daughter Kusuma Ambade. Relatives noted that despite her advanced age, she remained active until a few months ago, before her health declined.