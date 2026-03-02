Assam has flagged off its first-ever export of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong ginger to London. The 1.2 metric tonne trial consignment marks a major milestone for the state's farmers, promising to boost income and open new international markets.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Monday flagged off the first export of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger to London during a programme held at Krishi Bhawan, Khanapara in Guwahati.

First Export of GI-tagged Ginger to London

Speaking on the occasion, Bora expressed happiness over the milestone achievement and highlighted the quality of ginger produced in the hilly regions of Karbi Anglong.

"This is the first time that ginger is being exported. This ginger is from Karbi Anglong. Its quality is very good. We are exporting it to London. This is a matter of great happiness for us," Bora said.

APEDA Facilitates Export

Vineeta Sudhanshu, General Manager, APEDA, said this is the first time ginger from Assam is being exported to London.

"This is the first time that Karbi Anglong GI ginger is going from Assam to London. In January, we organised an international buyer-seller meet where international buyers came, and our exporters participated. We regularly do these buyer-seller meets, so it is a result of that. They liked our products there and showed interest in purchasing them," Sudhanshu said.

She added that this is a trial consignment of 1.2 metric tonnes, and if successful, further shipments will follow.

"This is a first trial consignment of 1.2 metric tonnes. If this is successful and they like the quality, then we will do further shipments," she said.

Milestone for Assam's Agricultural Sector

The export marks a significant milestone for Assam's agricultural sector, particularly for farmers in Karbi Anglong district. The Geographical Indication (GI) tag adds value to the product and ensures its authenticity and quality in international markets. The initiative is expected to open new markets for Assam's agricultural produce and boost farmers' income in the region.

