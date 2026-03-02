Odisha Police has declared Bolangir and Bargarh districts Naxal-free. This milestone follows sustained anti-Naxal operations. Boudh district has also become Maoist-free, and operations continue in other affected areas of the state.

Historic Milestone: Bolangir, Bargarh Now Naxal-Free

Odisha Police has achieved a historic milestone in its sustained anti-Naxal operations across the State. The Director General of Police, Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, has officially declared Bolangir district and Bargarh district as Naxal-free districts.

With this development, both Bargarh and Bolangir districts have now been declared free from Naxal activities. The DGP informed that sustained joint operations conducted over a prolonged period, precise intelligence inputs, coordinated efforts of Central and State security forces, and active cooperation from local residents have led to the complete elimination of Naxal activities from these two districts.

He stated that this significant achievement has been made possible due to the courage, restraint, and unwavering commitment of the police force. The DGP congratulated all officers and personnel involved in the operations and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and continued support. He further stated that similar intensified operations will continue in other affected areas of the State to ensure the complete eradication of the Naxal problem at the earliest.

Sustained Operations Yield Further Success

Encounter in Kandhamal District

Last week, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security personnel in the Kandhamal district of Odisha. Sanjeeb Panda, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Anti-Naxal Operations (ANO), stated that the encounter took place in the Karada forest area within the jurisdiction of Raikia police station in Kandhamal district.

Four Cadres Surrender, Boudh Declared Maoist-Free

Earlier this month, in a significant breakthrough for anti-insurgency operations, four active Maoist cadres, including three women, surrendered before Southern Range Inspector General (IG) Niti Shekhar at the Police Reserve Office in Berhampur. During the press briefing by IG Niti Shekhar, he said, "Today, four members of the CPI (Maoist) KKBN division have surrendered before the Kandhamal Police. Out of these four, three are women, and one is a man. All of them originally hail from various districts in Chhattisgarh, including Sukma, Bijapur, and Dantewada. They have been involved in several violent encounters and criminal cases. However, due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations by the Odisha Police and the attractive surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State Government, they decided to join the mainstream. I am also pleased to announce that with these ongoing efforts, Boudh district has now become Maoist-free completely. We expect Kandhamal district to be Naxal-free very soon as well." (ANI)