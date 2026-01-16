A young couple’s marriage at a temple ended in tragedy in Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect honour killing and have arrested family members, while others remain on the run.

A shocking case of suspected honour killing has emerged from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, where a young couple was brutally murdered in full public view. The victims, identified as 19‑year‑old Shivani Kumari and her 23‑year‑old husband Deepak Kumar, were attacked on January 11 in Gadhiya Suhagpur village under Jaithra police station limits.

According to police, the couple had been in a relationship for three years before eloping on December 11. They married at an Arya Samaj temple in Prayagraj despite strong opposition from Shivani’s family. Following the marriage, the two had been living away from their village.

Investigators said Shivani was called back to her parental home on January 10. The next evening, Deepak visited her, and the pair were allegedly set upon by Shivani’s family members armed with sticks and a trowel. Witnesses reported that Shivani was beaten and her throat slit. Deepak attempted to flee but was caught and suffered the same fate. His body was reportedly thrown onto a neighbour’s roof.

Police arrived soon after being alerted. Shivani was found dead at the scene, while Deepak was rushed to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on the way.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 191 (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against five members of Shivani’s family. Her father Ashok Kumar, mother Vitoli Devi, and sister Shilpi have been arrested. Her brothers Satish and Jabar Singh Vikas remain absconding.

Etah Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Narayan Singh stated that preliminary findings indicate Shivani’s father and brothers played a central role in the killings. Police teams have been formed to track down the remaining accused.

Deepak’s father Radheyshyam, employed with the forest department, lodged the complaint. He alleged that Shivani’s family attacked the couple with sharp weapons in front of terrified villagers. Authorities continue their investigation into the case.