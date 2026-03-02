Prayagraj will enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum will drop to around 15°C. The real feel will be near 31°C, with bright and dry conditions continuing across the city.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh will see a warm and sunny day with rising heat levels. People are advised to stay hydrated, avoid long exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and take precautions in areas facing very unhealthy air quality.