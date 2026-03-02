Keep a cap, handkerchief, and white cotton clothes handy. Use good sunglasses to protect your eyes. To keep your house cool, you can try things like white paint on the roof, cool roof technology, cross-ventilation, or thermocol insulation. Having indoor plants or plants on the terrace also helps keep the building cool and reduces heat. If you have empty space around your house, plant some trees. Keep kitchen doors and windows open for good air circulation. Try to go out only when absolutely necessary, and schedule your work for the morning or evening. The elderly and children need to be extra careful in this heat and humidity.