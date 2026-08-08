Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited Kanwar Seva Camps at the Delhi-UP border, welcomed Kanwariyas with flower petals and reviewed arrangements aimed at ensuring a safe, smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta paid a visit to Kanwar Seva Camps near the Delhi UP border area on Friday, greeted the Kanwariyas with flower petals and enquired about the arrangements for their ongoing pilgrimage. She interacted with the devotees during the visit.

The visit was important for showing the emphasis of the Delhi government on providing adequate support and facilities to the Kanwariyas during their journey through the capital city in Kanwar Yatra.

CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Facilities at Kanwar Seva Camps

The Chief Minister during the visit examined the facilities available for devotees at the Kanwar Seva Camps. She interacted with the Kanwariyas to know their experience about the facilities.

The Chief Minister stressed on the fact that the Delhi Government is constantly monitoring the arrangements concerning Kanwar Yatra and the arrangements must be such that the devotees can perform their journey without any difficulty.

Rekha Gupta Meets Organisers and Volunteers

The Chief Minister also interacted with organisers and volunteers associated with the seva camps. She was happy with their dedication in providing service to the Kanwariyas during the yatra.

Seva camps prove very helpful during the Kanwar Yatra, as they help the devotees when they travel from Delhi. Interaction with the volunteers gave her an opportunity to thank them for what they were doing for the Kanwar Yatra.

Delhi Government Ensures Safe Kanwar Yatra

Rekha Gupta reiterated the commitment of the government towards ensuring safe and smooth Kanwar Yatra in Delhi. She said that all arrangements would be supervised so that the convenience of the devotees is ensured.

The strategy adopted by the Delhi government is that they keep a keen eye on the facilities being made available at Kanwar camps.

Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and Voluntary Participants Participate in the Visit

The visit was graced by the presence of Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, along with MLAs Sanjay Goyal and Jitender Mahajan. Kanwariyas, volunteers from the camps, and many other participants of the seva camps also participated in the visit.

The visit comes at a time when a huge number of devotees are undertaking the journey of Kanwar Yatra, with Delhi being an essential route for the pilgrim movement in the region.