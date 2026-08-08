The Himachal Pradesh BJP, led by former CM Jai Ram Thakur, held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Shimla ahead of Independence Day. The march aimed to honour soldiers and freedom fighters, reinforce national unity, and strengthen the spirit of patriotism.

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Shimla on Saturday to mark the run-up to Independence Day, with Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur saying the march was aimed at remembering the soldiers and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Tiranga Yatra began from the CTO area and passed through prominent parts of Shimla, including Sher-e-Punjab, before proceeding towards the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Mall Road.

Remembering Sacrifices and Upholding Dignity

Speaking to ANI during the march, Jai Ram Thakur said the country was approaching its 80th Independence Day on August 15 and emphasised the need to remember those who made sacrifices for India's freedom. "On the occasion of Independence Day, we will take out this yatra and remember the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country," Thakur said.

He said the march was also intended to reinforce national unity and strengthen the spirit of patriotism. Thakur said he was proud that the country was moving forward with strength and that efforts would continue to uphold the dignity and respect associated with India's Independence.

"Our journey has started from CTO, and then we will go to Sher-e-Punjab. After that, we will go to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Mall Road," he said.

Promoting National Unity

The BJP MP from Shimla, Suresh Kashyap, said the Tiranga Yatra was being organised across the country to promote national unity and brotherhood.

Speaking to ANI, Kashyap said the national flag represented the pride of the country and expressed hope that the spirit of unity would remain strong. "On the occasion of Independence Day, the Tiranga Yatra is being held across the country so that the unity of the country and mutual brotherhood remain intact," Kashyap said.

He said a large number of people in Shimla were participating in the march while carrying the Tricolour, adding that the national flag should continue to fly with pride. "In Shimla, a large number of people are taking the Tiranga in their hands," the BJP MP said.

Kashyap also extended his greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Independence Day.

Patriotic Fervour in Shimla

The Tiranga Yatra saw participation from BJP leaders, workers and supporters, who marched through the heart of Shimla carrying the national flag and raising patriotic slogans.

The BJP has been organising Tiranga Yatras and other programmes ahead of Independence Day as part of its nationwide celebrations, highlighting patriotism, national unity and remembrance of those who contributed to India's freedom struggle. (ANI)