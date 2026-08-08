Telangana gig and platform workers have postponed their indefinite strike by 10 days after positive discussions with the state government and assurances from Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy regarding their long-pending demands.

The proposed indefinite strike by gig and platform workers across Telangana, called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF), has been postponed by 10 days. The decision was taken following positive discussions with the Telangana government and assurances given by Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy.

The decision to postpone the strike has been taken in the interest of allowing the Government to act on the long-pending demands of gig and platform workers. The unions have made it clear that this is only a 10-day opportunity for concrete action, and not a withdrawal of the struggle.

Crucial Meetings Held with Government

Two crucial meetings were held today regarding the issues faced by app-based cab, auto, delivery and other gig and platform workers. The first meeting was a joint conciliation meeting convened by Shyamsunder Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Labour, Rangareddy Zone, with the participation of representatives of TGPWU, TADF, platform companies and government officials.

During the meeting, representatives of the Transport Department sought additional time to examine and address issues relating to the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. The unions strongly urged the department to ensure effective implementation of the guidelines and protect drivers from unilateral fare and operational decisions by platform companies.

The second meeting was held with Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy. The Minister assured the union delegation that the Government would take immediate steps to coordinate with the Labour Department and Transport Department and place the pending issues before Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for an early decision. The Labour Minister also assured the delegation that the Government would expedite the notification of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Rules and the constitution of the Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Board, providing a long-pending institutional mechanism for the welfare and social security of gig and platform workers.

Key Demands of the Unions

The union delegation demanded immediate action on the following issues: Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025; notification of fair minimum base fares, per-kilometre rates and per-minute rates for app-based cab and auto services; Effective implementation of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, including fair and transparent fare regulation; Strict enforcement of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 against the commercial use of private/non-commercial two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers for passenger and goods transport through app-based platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and other aggregators, or mandatory conversion of such vehicles to commercial registration and permits as required under law. They also demanded immediate notification of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Rules and constitution of the Welfare Board. The unions stressed that gig and platform workers deserve fair fares, social security, legal protection, transparency and dignity of work.

The meetings were attended by Additional Commissioner of Labour E. Gangadhar and Additional Transport Commissioner C Ramesh, along with other officials and representatives of the concerned departments. The union delegation included TGPWU Founder President Shaik Salauddin, Ajay Babu, Ramakrishna Reddy, Abdul Rawoof, Ch. Swamy, Nagesh, Sirajuddin and P Satish Kumar, along with leaders and representatives of TGPWU, TADF, CITU, INTUC-F, ILWF, TMCDA, TGFWDA, IFAT and other trade unions.

Strike Postponed, Not Withdrawn

In view of the positive assurances given by the Government, TGPWU, TADF and the participating trade unions have decided to postpone the indefinite strike for 10 days. The organisations welcomed the Government's assurances and expressed hope that the pending issues will be resolved through concrete administrative and policy action within this period.

However, the unions made it clear that the postponement should not be treated as the end of the movement. If there is no meaningful progress or implementation of the assurances within the 10-day period, the unions will consult gig and platform workers across Telangana and announce their future course of action.

"We have postponed the indefinite strike for 10 days in view of the assurances given by the Labour Minister and the positive discussions held with the Government. We sincerely hope that the Government will use this 10-day period to take concrete decisions on fair fares, the Gig and Platform Workers Rules, the Welfare Board and implementation of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines. If the assurances are not translated into action, we will once again consult workers across Telangana and decide our next course of action," said TGPWU Founder President Shaik Salauddin. (ANI)