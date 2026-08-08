BJP's Babulal Marandi slammed the Jharkhand govt over exam irregularities, urging it not to divert the issue. Amid protests by JPSC/JSSC aspirants, the govt met a delegation and launched an email ID to collect suggestions for policy reforms.

BJP Slams Govt Over Exam Irregularities

Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Saturday slammed the JMM-led government and said that it should not divert from the issue of irregularities in the examinations "under the guise of talks" with the protesters. Today, a delegation of agitating JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi met with Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu.

Pointing out the past examination irregularities, Babulal Marandi alleged that the Jharkhand government does not want aspirants to get government jobs. The BJP leaders told reporters, "The government should initiate dialogue; it will help resolve the issue. However, the government should not divert the issue under the guise of talks. The matter is extremely serious. The way there were irregularities in the examination and those involved must be punished."

"In January 2025, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of JTET over CTET, and asked the government to begin the recruitment process in three months. However, the government did not begin the process for a long time; instead, it filed an affidavit in court, cancelling the recruitment process. The government did not want students of Jharkhand to get the job," he added.

Widespread Protests in Ranchi

The recent irregularities in competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) triggered widespread protests by candidates demanding transparency and structural changes. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also staged a protest today. Heavy security and barricading were deployed to stop the protestors, who were marching to the state Legislative Assembly.

Government Seeks Suggestions for Reform

After a meeting with the delegation of JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu announced that the state government has released a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and stakeholders for policy reforms.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sonu stated that the government is committed to engaging with all student groups to reach a collective decision. "We will continue to meet with various student groups and stakeholders. We will meet with all of them. Additionally, we are releasing an email ID--JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com. Any student, individual, or stakeholder can send suggestions to this address, and we intend to formulate a reform policy and reach a collective decision based on everyone's input. The government will take their concerns into account based on the emails received," he said. (ANI)