Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says pilgrim safety is the top priority during Char Dham and Kanwar Yatra 2026, with medical teams, ambulances, drones, CCTV and real-time health monitoring deployed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has once again made it clear that the security of pilgrims who go for the Char Dham and Kanwar Yatra is the first priority of the state government. Due to the presence of millions of pilgrims in the state, special arrangements have been made for traffic control, medical services, surveillance and emergency management, especially during monsoon.

Char Dham refers to four places – Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, while thousands of pilgrims visit Uttarakhand each year for the Kanwar Yatra.

Monsoons Create Security Concerns

The heavy rain during monsoon season increases the chances of landslide, blocked roads and accidents in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand. There are also problems like congestion, altitude issues and lack of availability of medical facilities in remote areas. The government has taken special security and traffic arrangements in this regard.

Traffic and Crowd Regulations Strengthened

Instructed to implement crowd management through phases to avoid over-crowding, heavy vehicles have also been barred from driving between 10 PM and 4 AM on selected routes. Alongside this, the government has launched an initiative for a clean pilgrimage, which is aimed at making the route plastic free.

Deployment of 1,350 Medical Staff

Apart from ensuring security, healthcare facilities have also gained special focus during the pilgrimage. The E-Swasthya Dham website is being utilized for continuous monitoring of health status of pilgrims.

Approximately 1,350 doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed in addition to 25 medical relief centers and 33 health checkup centers.

Emergency medical care will be provided through 177 ambulances and helicopter ambulances. For more advanced medical treatment, patients can be taken to AIIMS Rishikesh and other hospitals.

High Security in Kanwar Yatra

Similarly, preparations for high security in Kanwar Yatra have also taken place. CCTV cameras and drones will be used on congested routes, as ambulances and emergency response teams have been made available at important places.

Moreover, in Haridwar, certain measures have been taken for crowd management and schools will be temporarily closed. Cyber commandos have been deployed for the first time to monitor social media and counter cyber fraud against pilgrims.

More Than 2.19 Crore Kanwariyas Arrive at Destinations Safely

It has been informed by the authorities that more than 2.19 crore Kanwariyas have arrived at their destinations safely. The government has laid emphasis on coordination between various departments for ensuring smoothness in the process of pilgrimage.

Similarly, CM Dhami has also appealed to devotees to show discipline and abide by safety norms. The overall aim of the administration is to make the pilgrimages safe, organized and clean and to avoid monsoon risks.