Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed traffic arrangements for monsoon, Kanwar Yatra and Independence Day. Waterlogging hotspots fell from 169 to 65, while 2,321 FIRs were filed for wrong-side driving.

Delhi is gearing up for its traffic readiness amid monsoon, Kanwar Yatra, and Independence Day, with Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewing the traffic management and road safety preparations in Delhi on Friday. The senior officials of Delhi Police and Traffic Police gave a brief to the LG on the preparedness.

The discussion centered around how to make the roads safer, reduce congestion, and make sure the movement in the national capital smooth during times when there will be more traffic.

Waterlogging Spots Cut from 169 to 65

One of the most important topics of discussion at the meeting was that of the improvement in the monsoon waterlogging situation in Delhi. As per officials, the number of waterlogging spots in the national capital has decreased to 65 from 169.

The LG was happy about this decrease and stated that this will help avoid traffic congestion and problems due to waterlogging during monsoon rain.

Project Sangam Involves Citizens in Traffic Management

Sandhu also mentioned Project Sangam, another program intended to facilitate better traffic management by ensuring the involvement of citizens in the process.

He stated that just police enforcement is not enough to address all issues related to traffic in Delhi. The cooperation of people and civic involvement in traffic management are needed just as much.

2,321 FIRs Filled for Wrong-Side Driving

Another example of stricter measures adopted by authorities is related to traffic enforcement. It should be noted that there is an increase in traffic enforcement of the most dangerous violations, such as wrong-side driving, by 113 percent, when 2,321 FIRs were filed so far.

In addition, special drives are conducted against illegal parking. Illegal parking leads to congestion and limits the availability of roads, making it difficult for other vehicles to move on them.

Additional Police Forces on Roads in Delhi

Sandhu stressed the importance of having more police on the roads in order to deal with traffic violations, traffic jams and any kinds of road encroachments. People living in Delhi should have the right to travel freely and smoothly.

Kanwar Yatra & Independence Day preparations

Traffic management is getting extra emphasis owing to the forthcoming events like Kanwar Yatra & Independence Day falling on August 15. These events would likely cause increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic on many areas of the city. It has been instructed to stay prepared for any traffic issues and to make sure that traffic flows smoothly in all areas.

Strictness Against Any Violations of Law

LG reiterated the fact that there would be no relaxation against any grave traffic violations including encroachments and unauthorized parking. It has been stressed that efforts need to be made by the administration to cooperate with the public to get good results from such efforts.