The YSRCP slammed the white paper by CM Chandrababu Naidu, terming it a misleading document for self-promotion. Former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath disputed growth rate claims, citing falling revenues and questioning unfulfilled promises.

YSRCP Dismisses White Paper as 'Misleading'

The YSRCP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the white paper presented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, terming it a document with no substance and totally misleading. The party alleged that the paper is aimed at self-promotion and derides the achievements of the previous administration.

Speaking to the media, former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath claimed that the bulky document presented by Chandrababu makes no mention of revenues, asserting that the claim of a high growth rate is a bluff as it does not concur with falling state revenue.

According to a YSRCP press release, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's statement that the deficit is nothing but a myth is not only ridiculous but a highly irresponsible remark, asserting that Naidu allegedly makes no mention of revenue in the entire document. The release further stated that the basic flaw in the document begins with the premise that state finances were low only during 2019-24, while portraying them as rosy during 2014-19 and back to a healthy economy over the past two years.

'True Progress Judged by People': YSRCP on Welfare Schemes

Emphasising that true progress is best judged by stakeholders rather than self-evaluation, the YSRCP stated that the public will evaluate governance when asked whether benefits are reaching them. The party questioned if farmers are receiving Minimum Support Price (MSP), women are getting Adabidda Nidhi, pensions, free cylinders, and Talliki Vandanam, youth are securing unemployment stipends, and students are receiving fee reimbursements alongside other welfare schemes.

The party declared that the growing popularity of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and people thronging to all his meetings are a clear indication that they were better off during the previous government. It added that this serves as the true progress report, rather than the fabricated document or the hype created by Chandrababu's friendly media, which claims he is the sole person taking the state from the Stone Age to the quantum era.

Economic Figures and Promises Under Scrutiny

"He made tall claims about our borrowings, but the figure shown in his own document was scaled down, and if the outstanding loans were deducted, it would further reduce. Time and again, we have to rubbish his false claims and fudged figures," former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said.

Questioning the coalition government's economic claims, Buggana Rajendranath asked how Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu could claim an 11 per cent GSDP growth rate when the state is facing negative revenue growth, affirming that the previous YSRCP government performed strongly in terms of per capita income and revenue deficit.

The release added that none of the TDP-led alliance's "Super Six" promises have been fulfilled, except through "copycat schemes" that were deflated to suit their agenda. The party further highlighted that the coalition government's claims on investments and job creation were exposed in Parliament during Question Hour, when YSRCP MP P. Mithun Reddy was informed that only two out of 10 proposals had been cleared.

Party Contrasts Jagan's Achievements with Naidu's Past Tenure

In contrast, the release noted that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created 1.35 lakh jobs in village and ward secretariats, established village clinics, ports, shipping harbors, and fish landing centers, while fulfilling poll promises and developing public schools under the Nadu-Nedu initiative.

On infrastructure and governance, the YSRCP stated it took two years for its government to undo the damage done to the Polavaram project and secure required funds under Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership. Alleging that Chandrababu Naidu has given away prime land at throwaway prices, pumped public money into Amaravati to pay contractors exorbitant rates, and privatized public ports and medical colleges to benefit the rich, the party concluded that the state's brand image declined under his leadership compared to the progress achieved during the YSRCP tenure. (ANI)