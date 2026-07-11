A suspended Badri-Kedar Temple Committee employee, Pramod Nautiyal, has approached the Uttarakhand High Court challenging his suspension and an FIR over alleged theft at the Badrinath Temple. The court has asked the BKTC to clarify its stand.

Suspended Employee Challenges FIR in High Court

Amid allegations of theft involving offerings at the Badrinath Temple, suspended Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal has approached the Uttarakhand High Court, challenging his suspension order and the FIR registered against him. Hearing the matter on Friday, a single bench of Justice Alok Mehra directed the BKTC to clarify its stand. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 16.

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Notably, Nautiyal's mobile phone remained switched off on Thursday. Following his suspension, Nautiyal was attached to the BKTC office in Joshimath. However, he did not report for duty. BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad had earlier stated that the committee had been unable to establish contact with Nautiyal since his suspension.

Details of the Alleged Irregularities

The controversy began on July 2 after alleged irregularities were detected during the counting of cash offerings made by devotees at the Badrinath Temple. A preliminary inquiry found that cash was allegedly removed from the counting area between 9 am and 9:30 am, in violation of established procedures. The CCTV footage from the premises allegedly showed Nautiyal leaving the counting area with what appeared to be a bundle of currency notes concealed beneath a mobile phone.

Multiple Probes and Official Response

After the footage surfaced on social media, the BKTC initiated a departmental inquiry. Acting on the directions of BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi, a four-member inquiry committee conducted a preliminary investigation and found prima facie evidence of irregularities against Nautiyal. Based on its findings, the committee suspended him with immediate effect and issued a notice seeking his reply within 48 hours.

Following a complaint lodged by BKTC In-charge Temple Officer Yudhveer Pushpawan, an FIR was registered against Nautiyal at Badrinath Police Station. The case is currently being investigated at three levels: by the police Special Investigation Team (SIT), the BKTC's departmental inquiry committee, and a high-level committee headed by the Garhwal Commissioner.

On Thursday, Finance Controller for the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Hem Kandpal, came forward to address the ongoing controversy regarding the alleged diversion of temple offerings, emphasising that the actions of a single staffer do not reflect the institutional integrity of the committee. (ANI)