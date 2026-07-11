UP Minister Suresh Khanna slammed the Samajwadi Party and Congress over Ayodhya Ram Temple donation allegations, stating the opposition has 'no faith' in the shrine. He dismissed the claims as politically motivated and recalled their past actions.

Reacting sharply to allegations of financial embezzlement regarding donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, stating that the opposition parties have "no faith" in the shrine. Khanna dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and reminded the opposition of past incidents involving action against temple activists. "They (SP and Congress) have no faith. The entire country witnessed their true character in the past when they ordered firing on 'kar sevaks'...'" Khanna told reporters in Lucknow.

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The Minister's remarks come amid persistent claims by opposition leaders questioning the transparency of funds collected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the construction of the temple. BJP has routinely rejected these allegations, accusing the opposition of attempting to diminish the cultural and religious significance of the Ram Temple project, which recently entered its final phase of core structure construction.

Akhilesh Yadav Terms Alleged Irregularities a 'Great Sin'

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over the alleged irregularities in donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, calling it a "Mahapaap" (great sin) in Sanatan Dharma and demanding a complete restructuring of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Hanuman Garhi Priest Criticises Opposition

Hanuman Garhi Temple priest Mahant Raju Das also criticised the Opposition over its remarks on the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement. He said the present government has consistently worked for Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and Lord Ram.

Referring to the Opposition as "anti-Ram elements," Das alleged that they were making baseless accusations against the sacred Ram Temple. He said no one found guilty would be spared, adding that an SIT had been constituted, arrests had been made, the investigation was underway, and the final report would be submitted soon.

Das further said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already made it clear that no person involved in the alleged irregularities would escape action. He also alleged that those who had opposed the construction of the Ram Temple and acted against Ram devotees were now attempting to politicise the issue. "The very people who never had faith in the Ram Mandir are now commenting and playing politics over Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir. It is unfortunate," Das said.

Ayodhya a Hub for Tourism and Employment: BJP MP

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also targeted the SP and the Congress, alleging that the parties had questioned the existence of Lord Ram. He said, "Many things were said that hurt Sanatan tradition and Hindutva. Despite all these adverse circumstances, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was built, and lakhs of people are visiting it today."

Sharma further said that Ayodhya has emerged as a major centre for religious tourism, generating employment and boosting the local economy. "From the perspective of religious tourism, faith is being respected, and employment is also being generated indirectly. I believe that Ayodhya has become a hub for both tourism and employment," he added. (ANI)