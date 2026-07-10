The Delhi government has launched Mission Saksham, introducing AI-integrated smart toilets, STEM Innovation Labs, digital classrooms and modern computer labs in government schools.

The Delhi government has launched Mission Saksham, an ambitious education initiative designed to modernise government schools with cutting-edge technology and improved infrastructure. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the programme at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Shalimar Village, describing technology-driven education as the foundation of a developed India.

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AI Smart Toilets to Improve Hygiene

One of the programme's key highlights is the introduction of AI-integrated Smart School Toilets, designed to ensure better hygiene, safety and dignity for students, especially girls. The facilities are equipped with sensor-based monitoring systems, hygiene tracking, water conservation technology and improved maintenance mechanisms, creating a cleaner and safer school environment.

STEM Labs and Digital Classrooms

Mission Saksham also includes the launch of STEM Innovation Labs, where students will gain hands-on experience in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), design thinking and space science. Alongside the labs, schools have been equipped with modern computer labs and smart digital classrooms to make learning more interactive and technology-focused.

Focus on Student Health

Beyond academics, the initiative places equal emphasis on student well-being. Nearly 3,000 girl students will benefit from a comprehensive health programme that includes medical check-ups, eye screenings, free spectacles where required, deworming drives and menstrual hygiene awareness sessions. The government believes better health and sanitation will improve attendance and learning outcomes.

Preparing Students for Global Opportunities

During the launch, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated five students selected for the prestigious Space Science Programme at the United States Space and Rocket Center (USSRC) in Alabama based on their performance in the STEM Innovation Lab. She presented them with air tickets, saying the achievement reflects the growing potential of Delhi's government school students to compete on the global stage.

Building Future-Ready Schools

The Delhi government said Mission Saksham aligns with the vision of creating future-ready schools equipped with modern infrastructure, digital tools and skill-based education. Through partnerships with organisations such as the Ladli Foundation and Honeywell Technologies, the initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure students receive quality education that prepares them for emerging careers.