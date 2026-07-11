Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the stealth frigate INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam, hailing Andhra Pradesh as a new nerve-centre for India's defence manufacturing across air, water, land, and unmanned domains.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed Andhra Pradesh a critical new nerve-centre for the country's defence infrastructure, while commissioning the stealth frigate 'INS Mahendragiri' in Visakhapatnam, marking the successful completion of the Indian Navy's advanced Project 17A Nilgiri-class warship series.

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Andhra Pradesh: A New Defence Powerhouse

Speaking at the high-profile commissioning ceremony on the eastern seaboard, Rajnath Singh mapped out the state's strategic integration across multiple combat domains. "Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a new powerhouse for India's Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing today. It is playing its role across air, water, land, and the unmanned domain. In Puttaparthi, we laid the foundation stone for the Core Integration and Flight Testing Centre of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). In the Anakapalli district, the foundation stone for a new Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) was also laid. Autonomous underwater vehicles, torpedoes, and underwater counter-measure systems will be manufactured here. This means the weapon systems that we once used to import from abroad will now be produced near our own Vizag. AMCA in the skies, BDL's naval systems in the depths of the ocean, Kurnool's drones in the unmanned domain, and today, INS Mahendragiri on the surface of the sea. This signifies that Andhra Pradesh is now contributing to India's defence strength across every sphere--air, water, land, and the unmanned domain," the Minister stated.

INS Mahendragiri: An Indigenous Marvel

Built indigenously by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the multi-mission blue-water warship boasts a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes. Boasting over 75 per cent indigenous content, the frontline combatant is armed with indigenous rocket and torpedo launchers, an advanced Electronic Warfare suite, and the lethal capability to launch BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles.

Indian Navy as a Net Security Provider

Highlighting the Indian Navy's expanding role as a "net security provider" and the preferred security partner in the critical Indo-Pacific region, Singh cited recent tactical actions protecting international commercial shipping lanes. "Recent events have once again proved how essential a capable and responsive Navy is for any nation. Following the start of the conflict in West Asia, the Indian Navy, through 'Operation Urja Suraksha,' safely escorted 18 merchant vessels carrying essential cargo worth over Rs 9,000 crore. This demonstrates that our Navy has emerged not just as a fighting force, but as a strong guardian of India's economic interests," Singh noted.

Boost to 'Aatmanirbharta' in Shipbuilding

The Defence Minister expressed absolute satisfaction with the blistering pace of the domestic military shipbuilding industry, noting that the timely induction of advanced assets signals a massive boost to indigenous manufacturing self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta). "In just about one and a half years, our Navy has received six front-line frigates. This is a testament to India's shipbuilding capability and our self-confidence. While India has navigated its course through the seas until now, our country is now developing the capability to shape the very course of the seas," he added, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's overarching vision of "MAHA SAGAR" (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Balancing Tech and Conventional Firepower

Addressing the evolving nature of hybrid warfare, Singh underlined that India's strategic approach will continue to value the unison of next-generation tech with heavy conventional firepower. "New technology is incomplete without a conventional platform, and a conventional platform is weak without new technology. History is witness that countries which neglected their conventional strength in the allure of new technology had to pay a heavy price. India's approach is clear: we must excel in both," he asserted.

Shifting the Power Balance

The commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, hailed by leadership as the "crowning jewel" of the MDL series, is anticipated to dramatically shift the power balance on India's eastern seaboard and reinforce New Delhi's maritime surveillance footprint across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (ANI)