The Delhi government has launched the Rs 8,300 crore 'Swachh Hawa, Swasth Delhi' mission, a seven-year clean air programme backed by the World Bank.

The Delhi government has launched an ambitious ₹8,300 crore 'Swachh Hawa, Swasth Delhi' programme to combat air pollution and improve environmental quality across the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the orientation workshop organised jointly by the Environment Department and the World Bank, describing the mission as a comprehensive roadmap to ensure cleaner air and a healthier future for Delhi residents. The seven-year project will combine advanced technology, policy reforms and sustainable infrastructure to address multiple sources of pollution.

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World Bank to Fund 65% of the Project

The programme will be implemented with financial and technical support from the World Bank, which will contribute 65% of the project cost, while the Delhi government will provide the remaining 35%. The partnership aims to modernise Delhi's environmental management through real-time air quality monitoring, data-driven decision-making and stronger coordination among government departments.

Focus on EVs, Green Cover and Public Transport

As part of the mission, the Delhi government plans to accelerate the implementation of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, expand the fleet of electric buses and establish 32,000 EV charging stations across the city. The programme also includes a 70 lakh tree plantation campaign to increase green cover and help reduce pollution levels.

Crackdown on Pollution Sources

The government will strengthen action against major sources of pollution, including construction dust, open waste burning, and industrial emissions. Authorities will deploy modern technology to identify pollution hotspots, improve enforcement of environmental regulations and ensure timely action against violations.

Yamuna Rejuvenation and Sustainable Development

Another key component of the initiative is the Yamuna Rejuvenation Project, which aims to improve the river's water quality and restore its ecological health. The mission also focuses on sustainable urban development by integrating clean transport, environmental conservation and improved civic infrastructure. According to the Chief Minister, the programme is designed to create long-term environmental and public health benefits for Delhi.