A massive car explosion near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening shook Delhi, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames and shattering windows. The incident comes hours after a major explosives haul in Faridabad.

A powerful explosion ripped through a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. The blast triggered a fire that swiftly spread to three to four vehicles and damaged other cars in the busy area, claiming at least 10 lives. The incident has reignited memories of Delhi’s past terror attacks, from the 1997 serial blasts to the 2005 market explosions and the 2008 strikes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Delhi's long history of blasts The 1990s: Early bomb attacks in the capital

Delhi's record of bomb explosions stretches back decades. On 7 July 1997, a blast near the Red Fort left 18 injured. South Asia Terrorism Portal Later the same year, on 30 November 1997, three explosions in the Red Fort area killed three and injured about 73. South Asia Terrorism Portal These and other attacks in densely populated markets and transit hubs showed early signs of coordinated terror activity in the heart of India’s capital.

The 2000s: Severe attacks and many casualties

The most brutal attack in the capital came on 29 October 2005, when bombs exploded at two markets and a bus, killing 62 and injuring over 200. Then in 2008, Delhi was rocked by another series of serial blasts, adding to the threat perception. These attacks drew strong condemnation, disrupted daily life and prompted major security reforms in the city.

The lull years and vigilance

Following the 2008 blasts, Delhi saw a relative reduction in mass-blast incidents, thanks to heightened security, surveillance, intelligence inputs and law-enforcement coordination. While smaller attacks and foiled plots occurred, there were no blasts matching the earlier scale in recent years, until now.

10 November 2025: Blast near Red Fort Metro Station

On Monday evening, a massive explosion ripped through a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The blast engulfed nearby vehicles, shattered windows and sparked panic in the congested area of central Delhi. Initial reports say 10 people died and more than 20 were injured. The cause remains under investigation and authorities have not yet declared it a terror attack.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Why the timing and location raise alarm

The blast's location near a major heritage and transit site, the Red Fort area, and the timing in a city long familiar with terror acts pushes up concern levels. Especially as the explosion comes the same day as a major explosives haul in nearby Faridabad. Whether coincidence or connection, the incident calls the capital's preparedness into sharper focus.

How Delhi responded to blasts in the past and lessons learned

After earlier attacks in 2005 and 2008, Delhi ramped up CCTV coverage, commuter screening, bomb-disposal capacity and intelligence-led policing. The city's fire and emergency services also improved response times and disaster management systems. The 2025 blast tests those lessons, how quickly first responders controlled the fire and secured the site is key as investigating agencies probe the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed news agencies and said that closely supervised probe has been launched after the blast occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 near Red Fort’s Subhash Marg signal, injuring pedestrians and damaging vehicles. He confirmed some deaths and said Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL teams are investigating all angles, with CCTV footage under review. Shah added he has spoken to top officials and will visit the blast site and hospital soon.

Scroll to load tweet…

Investigators will probe the source of the explosion, trace the vehicle and chemicals used, and compare with past attacks. They will study whether this was an act of terror or an accident, and if links to broader modules exist. Meanwhile, citizens are advised to stay alert, report suspicious objects and follow safety guidance in crowded sites.

(With inputs from agencies)