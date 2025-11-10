A car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station sparked panic on Monday evening, damaging nearby vehicles. Firefighters controlled the blaze quickly. Police and forensic teams have cordoned off the area to probe the cause.

A car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening triggered panic among locals and commuters in the area. According to the Delhi Fire Department, the blast caused three to four nearby vehicles to catch fire and sustain damage. Firefighters and police teams rushed to the spot and swiftly brought the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

Firefighters rush to the spot

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call about the explosion was received around 6:55 pm, following which seven fire tenders and 15 CAT ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene near Red Fort Metro Station. Firefighters worked swiftly and managed to bring the blaze under control after a short but intense operation. Officials said prompt action helped prevent the fire from spreading further, and emergency teams remained on-site to ensure public safety.

Delhi Police officials have cordoned off the area and a team of forensic experts is examining the spot to determine the cause of explosion.

Delhi fire official on the explosion

A senior official of Delhi Fire Service told reporters that the high-intensity explosion took place in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high and at least 8 people are injured,.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness. “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.

