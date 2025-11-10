A car exploded near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, damaging several vehicles and killing at least 8 people. The blast occurred the same day as police in Faridabad seized about 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate.

A powerful blast ripped through a car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, claiming at least 8 lives. Flames spread to several nearby vehicles and shattered windows across the busy area. The city saw panic as firefighters and police rushed in. The blast came on the same day that police in Faridabad recovered about 360 kg of suspected ammonium-nitrate explosive material and arrested two people. Investigators are working to find out whether the two events are linked or merely a worrying coincidence.

What happened in central Delhi

The explosion struck around 6:55 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station. Witnesses described a loud blast, plumes of fire and damaged vehicles. Emergency teams responded quickly. The Delhi Fire Service sent seven fire tenders and 15 CAT ambulances. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after a short operation. Police cordoned off the area and forensic teams began a careful examination to establish the cause. Officials said several people were feared injured, while no deaths had been confirmed at the time of reporting. Local residents and commuters said the blast was loud enough to be heard in nearby buildings. Visuals showed flames and heavy smoke rising from the cars.

The Faridabad recovery earlier in the day

Hours before the Delhi blast, a joint operation by Jammu & Kashmir Police and Haryana Police led to a major recovery in Faridabad. Police said they found roughly 360 kg of inflammable material suspected to be ammonium nitrate. They also recovered arms and other items reportedly linked to bomb making, including an assault-style rifle with magazines and live rounds, timers, remotes, batteries, and suitcases of material. Two suspects, identified as Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather, were arrested, police said. Officials later said an additional large quantity of explosive-making chemical, reported as about 2,500 kg, was also seized in related searches. Authorities described the operation as a major disruption of a suspected module and said investigations were ongoing.

Same day, two incidents: Coincidence or any link?

Investigators have stressed that it is too early to call the Red Fort blast a terror act or to link it directly to the Faridabad recoveries. Senior police officers said the probe is at a preliminary stage and that forensic analysis will be vital. Delhi Police and bomb squads are working to collect evidence, check CCTV footage and trace the source of the blast.

Haryana and J&K police officials described the Faridabad operation as significant. Haryana Director General of Police O.P. Singh praised the teams for timely action. Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the operation had been under way for around 15 days and that more details would be shared as they emerge.

Why the timing matters and why caution is needed

Two major security events in the same region on the same day naturally raise alarm and questions. If the incidents are connected, they could point to a coordinated attempt to cause larger harm. But investigators must rely on evidence: the nature of the explosives, the device used in the car blast, forensic matches and any communication or financial links. Police spokespeople warned against speculation. Linking separate incidents without proof can mislead the public and hamper the investigation. For now, authorities are focused on gathering facts and ensuring the safety of the public.

Forensic teams will test residue from the blast and compare it with materials seized in Faridabad. Officers will review CCTV, call records and vehicle movements. More arrests are possible if the probe finds links. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in sensitive locations across the capital and surrounding districts. Until investigators finish their work, officials will not classify the Delhi blast as a terror attack. The public has been asked to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to the police.

