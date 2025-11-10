In a major sting, police in Faridabad and Jammu & Kashmir recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate, 12 suitcases full of arms and explosives, 20 bomb-timers and a rifle discovered in a car belonging to a woman doctor linked with the case.

In an operation carried out jointly by the Haryana Police and J&K Police, authorities uncovered a large cache of weapons and explosives in Faridabad. The material was stored in a rented accommodation in the Dhouj (Dhauj) area of Faridabad, close to Al‑Falah University.

Commissioner of Police Satender Kumar Gupta said the material was highly inflammable but not RDX. The seized items included one assault rifle with magazines, live rounds, one pistol, timers, remotes, walkie-talkie sets and heavy metal. The officer clarified that the weapon was similar to an AK-47 but smaller. The explosives were stored in buckets and suitcases and are believed to have been meant for making IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices). The details of the haul included:

Approximately 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate (highly inflammable material).

An assault-type rifle with three magazines, a pistol with eight live rounds, 83 live cartridges, two empty cartridges, two extra magazines.

12 suitcases and a bucket filled with the explosive substance.

20 timers, four batteries, remotes, five kilograms of heavy metal, and a walkie-talkie set.

Police believe the materials were meant for large-scale terror attacks.

Forensic experts are examining the recovered material to determine its exact composition.

The link to a woman doctor's vehicle

One startling twist in the case is that the rifle was found inside a Swift Dzire car belonging to a woman doctor employed at Al-Falah University. The Times of India sources say the suspect, doctor Muzammil Shakeel, had used this rented vehicle or possibly borrowed it without the owner's knowledge; the woman's role remains under investigation. The woman doctor is currently in J&K for interrogation.

The arrest trail and links to JeM

The discoveries follow the arrest of Adil Ahmad Rather, a Pulwama-based doctor detained from Saharanpur, whose interrogation led investigators to Muzammil Shakeel. Shakeel, employed at the university in Faridabad, is alleged to have rented the separate room in Dhouj about 15 days ago solely to store the arms and explosives. Investigators say both are linked with JeM, the Pakistan-backed terror group.

Police comment and ongoing probe

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta confirmed that a major terror module has been dismantled thanks to the coordinated effort between Haryana and J&K forces. “Though I cannot reveal much of the operation details as it concerns national security,” he said, “joint teams have successfully busted a major terror module.” He added more operatives are expected to be arrested soon, and forensic experts are analysing the recovered materials.

A cache of this size (hundreds of kilos of explosive, combined with arms, timers and vehicles) poses a very high threat of organised terror strikes. The use of a university-employed doctor and a rented flat near the national capital highlights how deep such modules might be embedded. The new twist of a weapon found in the car of a woman doctor underlines the complexity and hidden nature of the network.

The region around Delhi-NCR must now be alert to prevent any further planned attacks.

Doctors under probe for suspected terror links

Investigators are working to trace the full network and answers to find where the explosives came from, the chain of supply, how the rented flat was used, and who else was involved. Charges will likely be framed under the arms act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Business Standard Police are also checking vehicle logs, mobile phone records, financial trails and cross-border links of JeM handlers.

The key accused, Dr Muzammil, a physician at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, has been arrested. Another suspect, Dr Adil Rather, was detained earlier from Saharanpur following the discovery of an AK-47 rifle in his locker at the Government Medical College in Srinagar. His interrogation led investigators to Muzammil, resulting in the major recovery in Faridabad.

As police believe both individuals have links with Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the operation continues. The joint operation between J&K and Haryana Police has been underway for over 15 days, and officials say further arrests are likely. Commissioner Gupta described the bust as a significant success in preventing potential terror strikes in northern India. Investigators are now tracing the origin of the explosive material and the wider network that helped store and transport it.

(With ANI inputs)